‘Lion Lady’ strikes again at Bronx Zoo, confronting big cat in wild stunt

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

She just can’t keep her paws away from mortal danger.

The infamous “Lion Lady” who famously jumped into the lions’ den at the Bronx Zoo back in 2019 apparently returned last week to seduce the big cat named “King,” police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Myah Autry, 32, again trespassed near the exhibit at about 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 and, in an Instagram video posted to her account, danced, blew kisses and professed her undying love to one of the ferocious felines.

As shown on the video, Autry came to the exhibit wearing a blonde wig, a short red dress and a leopard shawl, bearing bouquets of roses for King.

“I don’t love anybody more than you,” Autry told the lion from a distance. “I came back for you.”

The lion seemed disinterested in her antics, lying down on the ground and looking at her, seemingly confused by the display.

During the spectacle, Autry went as far as to rain $100 bills at the lion in tribute (though cash doesn’t mean very much to a carnivorous feline) and even shook her moneymaker at him. Autry claimed in her Instagram post that she spent $1,200 in cash on the big cat.

Following the audacious stunt, Audry fled the scene in an unknown direction. The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct.

Autry previously trespassed the exhibit back in September 2019. She was picked up the following October in Brooklyn, and underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which operates the Bronx Zoo, told NBC New York that Audry had accessed a planting area near the lion’s exhibit during her Veterans’ Day stunt, and had not breached the lions’ turf this time.

“This situation involves one individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety, or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions. We have an NYPD substation in the park and are working closely with them to resolve this situation with this individual,” a WCS spokesperson told NBC New York. “The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules.”

Anyone with information regarding Autry’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.