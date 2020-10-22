'Lion lady' who trespassed at Bronx Zoo den gets caged again by Brooklyn cops | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hunted for months by cops, the Bronx ‘lion lady’ is caged again.

Myah Autry, the woman caught on video approaching a lion inside his den at the Bronx Zoo in September and failed to appear for her court appearance in November, has been nabbed by police in Coney Island Thursday morning.

Autry was arrested not just on the warrant, but was grabbed when she threatened to jump off the Steeplechase Pier in Coney Island, law enforcement sources said. She was taken to the 60th Precinct on Oct. 21 but then transferred to Coney Island Hospital on Oct. 22 for psychiatric evaluation.

Autry, 32, received her moment of fame after she jumped into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo and faced down a large male lion in an on-camera encounter. The lion, however, sat placidly and didn’t attack.

Autry was near Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 6, 2019 after she was caught on camera waving at the large male lion on Sept. 28, 2019.

She was hit with two counts of criminal trespassing charges for entering the lion den.

Police identified Autry thanks to videos posted to her Instagram account where she dared the cops to find her. She bragged about the stunt while doing a dance on her video.