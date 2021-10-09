Video captures shooting that left a teenager injured on a Bronx street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are searching for a suspect who open fired at a teenager on a moped in the Bronx on Friday evening.

Authorities say that at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, a 16-year-old boy was at the corner of West Fordham Road and Andrews Avenue when an unknown vehicle, a silver Chrysler Sebring sedan, struck his moped. The victim fled the scene, riding his moped on the sidewalk towards West 183rd Street, with the car in pursuit.

When the car and victim were in front of 2272 Andrews Avenue, the driver of the Chrysler fired multiple rounds from a firearm from inside of the vehicle, striking the victim one time in the right knee. The car then fled in an unknown direction.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video taken from the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.