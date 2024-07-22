Separate Bronx shootings leave two men dead, cops on hunt for suspects

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two men in the Bronx were killed in a pair of separate shootings on Sunday, police reported.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred outside of an apartment building located at 2010 Bruckner Blvd. in Castle Hill at around 4:13 p.m. on July 21.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct raced to the scene after a 911 caller reported that a person had been gunned down.

The arriving officer found 52-year-old Jose Baez unconscious and unresponsive after being shot in the head. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 43rd Precinct has seen six homicides year-to-date through July 14, according to the most recent CompStat report, one less than the number tallied at the same time in 2023. Shootings are also down 13.5% for the year.

Less than two hours later, officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the second deadly shooting, which occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday night outside of an apartment complex at 3125 Park Ave. in Melrose.

The responding cops discovered 41-year-old Raheem Blake with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Homicides have dropped around the 44th Precinct so far in 2024, according to the most recent CompStat report; the command has seen seven murders year-to-date through July 14, down from 12 last year. Shootings are also down 13.3%.

No arrests have been made in either case and the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.