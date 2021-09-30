Bronx teenager killed, man wounded in shooting outside bodega

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for two shooters who gunned down a 16-year-old boy and injured a 23-year-old man outside a bodega on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 29 in front of the grocery store at 749 East 187th Street in Belmont.

Law enforcement sources said Nisayah Sanchez, 16, of East 153rd Street and a 23-year-old man were standing outside of the shop when two men arrived on the scene inside a gray Honda Accord.

Cops said the two men exited the vehicle, then walked up to the victims, pointed handguns at them and opened fire. Sanchez took multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and the back of his head, while the 23-year-old man was shot in the left arm and right foot; he managed to flee the scene.

At this point, sources familiar with the investigation said, police have not yet determined a possible motive, though detectives are investigating whether the 23-year-old man may have been the intended target. It’s also unclear if the two victims were known to each other.

After opening fire, the two gunmen returned to the Honda Accord and sped away westbound along East 187th Street.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Sanchez wounded at the location. EMS units rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died early Thursday morning.

The second victim, meanwhile, had been taken by private means to St. Barnabas Hospital; he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.