Cops question brother of Bronx man stabbed to death in apartment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are questioning a 59-year-old man accused of stabbing his brother to death during an argument in a Bronx apartment early on Thursday morning.

Police said O’Neal Corley, 57, got into a spat with his sibling inside his residence on Honeywell Avenue off East 181st Street in West Farms at about 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 19. Authorities did not provide information on a possible motive for the dispute.

Things turned violent, law enforcement sources said, when the suspect grabbed hold of a knife and repeatedly stabbed Corley multiple times about his body.

Police said he also turned the knife on a 66-year-old woman at the scene — identified as Corley’s girlfriend — and stabbed her in the right forearm.

Officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the scene a short time later after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

EMS rushed Corley and his girlfriend to St. Barnabas Hospital. Corley died at the medical center a short time later; his girlfriend was listed in stable condition.

Police took Corley’s brother into custody at the scene and brought him in for questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.