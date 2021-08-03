Man shot to death during apparent domestic assault in Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 39-year-old man was shot to death while attacking his ex-girlfriend in a Queens apartment on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Detectives are now questioning the ex-girlfriend regarding the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting, which occurred just before 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 3 inside a fifth-floor apartment at 411 Beach 54th St. in Arverne.

Sources familiar with the investigation said it’s not yet clear what led to the encounter between the man and his ex-girlfriend.

Moments later, authorities said, the man went on the attack and physically assaulted his former gal pal. One of her sons then intervened to try and stop the beating, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Police do not yet know who pulled the trigger on the man.

Officers from the 101st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the man inside the apartment with a bullet wound to his torso. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.