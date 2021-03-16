Ex-girlfriend questioned in man's fatal stabbing at Brooklyn apartment | amNewYork

Detectives are questioning a 29-year-old woman after her ex-boyfriend was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment on Monday night, police reported.
Officers from the 69th Precinct found the 25-year-old man stabbed numerous times inside the third-floor residence at a building on East 94th Street in Canarsie at about 10:11 p.m. on March 15.
Cops said the man had been knifed about his chest and neck. Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
The victim’s ex-girlfriend was at the apartment when police arrived at the location. She was subsequently taken into custody.
Police sources said the dead man and the woman had a prior history of domestic violence incidents which required a police response.
Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the city’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-621-HOPE.