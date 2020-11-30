NYC SHOOTINGS: Six wounded in Harlem, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens in surge of gun violence | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Six people were wounded in citywide gunfire between Sunday night and Monday morning after a relatively quiet Thanksgiving weekend with very few shooting incidents, police officials said.

Some of the overnight shootings were attributed to continued gang warfare that has claimed hundreds of victims this year.

At 7:37 p.m. on Nov. 29, police said, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a call shots fired at 1760 Watson Ave. in the Soundview area of the Bronx. Upon arriving, they found a 40-year-old man shot in the shoulder.

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he was expected to survive his wound. Police said he was not cooperative with investigators.

The second shooting happened in Harlem at 7:54 p.m. Sunday night, a 53-year-old man called police from his apartment on Second Avenue saying he had been shot in the leg in front of 309 West 115th St. in Harlem. The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim told investigators from the 25th Precinct that he did not know who shot him, police officials say.

At 11 p.m. on Nov. 29, cops from the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn rushed to a call of a man shot at Avenue M and East 91st Street in Canarsie. The arriving officers found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times; he was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives say the victim was uncooperative with them. That particular corner has seen numerous shootings, a flash point for members of the Crips gang.

The gun violence continued in Brooklyn at 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 30, when a 39-year-old man was found shot in the torso in front of 342 Chester St. in Brownsville. The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

He, too, was said to be “uncooperative” in the investigation, according to police. It’s believed the shooting was also gang-related

Finally, at 1 a.m. Monday morning, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back in front of 47-09 30th St. in Long Island City, Queens. Officers from the 108th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was rushed to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses described the suspected shooter as a Black man standing at about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a black trench coat. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to police sources.

