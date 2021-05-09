Queens man turns himself in after allegedly murdering and sexually abusing mother: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens man surrendered to police on Saturday hours after he allegedly sexually abused and fatally strangled his own mother in their home, authorities said.

Pushka Sharma, 28, allegedly turned himself in to the 105th Precinct stationhouse and confessed to the heinous murder of his mother, Saroj Sharma, 65, at their home on Winchester Boulevard near Braddock Avenue in Queens Village on the morning of May 8.

Cops said that the victim’s daughter discovered her unconscious and unresponsive inside the residence that morning, and called 911 for help. Responding officers from the 105th Precinct found the victim with bruises to her face and neck.

EMS rushed Saroj Sharma to nearby Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police sources did not determine the nature of the sexual abuse the victim endured. The motive for her death also remains unknown and under investigation.

Pushka Sharma faces charges of murder and sexual abuse.