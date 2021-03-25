NYPD detective cuffed in the Bronx for allegedly sexually abusing his minor relative | amNewYork

Quantcast
NYPD detective cuffed in the Bronx for allegedly sexually abusing his minor relative

A New York City detective was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Franco Johnson, 42, was arrested in the Bronx at 11 a.m. on March 25. He was charged with six counts of sexual abuse, two counts of committing a course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of acting in a manor injurious to a child.

The NYPD confirmed that the victim was a relative of Johnson’s and is a minor, however the department could not confirm further details about the nature of the crimes at this time. The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau is looking into the situation.

