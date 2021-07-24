Firefighter cuffed in Queens for alleged sex assault of ex-girlfriend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New York City firefighter wound up in handcuffs on Friday afternoon on charges that he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her Queens home earlier this month.

James P. Kennedy, 36, was booked at the 111th Precinct in Bayside on July 23 in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred within the precinct’s confines on July 19.

According to law enforcement sources, Kennedy was with his 34-year-old former girlfriend at her residence that day when he began touching her and making advances.

When she spurned them, police said, Kennedy allegedly groped her genitalia with his hand and penetrated her. He allegedly then refused to let her leave the apartment when she sought to get away from him.

The woman later reported the incident to the 111th Precinct, which conducted an investigation that led to Kennedy’s arrest Friday. He was charged with sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment, assault and harassment.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the Fire Department for comment about the arrest, and is awaiting a response.