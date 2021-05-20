Ex-boyfriend stabs East Harlem woman to death in apparent knife fight: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend inside her East Harlem apartment on Wednesday night may not live to be charged with the crime, police reported.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect remains in critical condition at Harlem Hospital after suffering stab wounds to his neck and chest — the apparent results of a knife fight he had with the 27-year-old female victim.

Police said the trouble began at about 8:46 p.m. on May 19 at an apartment building at 409 East 115th St. The pair were in a former relationship, and lived in the same building even though the female victim, who lived on the fourth floor, had a court order of protection out against the man, who lived on the first floor.

On Wednesday night, cops said, the suspect scaled the fire escape and entered the female victim’s apartment, leading to a confrontation and an argument. The dispute evolved into a knife fight, during which the man and woman attacked each other.

Officers from the 25th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the 27-year-old woman stabbed multiple times about her body, and the 26-year-old man knifed in the neck and chest.

EMS rushed the female victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact 311 for help — or 911 if there is an emergency or an attack in progress.