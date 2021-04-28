Stepson questioned for fatally stabbing Queens man during fight inside home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Charges are pending against a 31-year-old man accused of stabbing his stepfather to death during a fight inside their Queens residence early Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the brawl broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on April 28, when Henry Garland, 41, got into a verbal dispute with his wife, the suspect’s mother, in their home on North Conduit Avenue near Springfield Boulevard in Springfield Gardens.

Garland’s stepson then intervened in the shouting match, law enforcement sources said, resulting in a physical struggle between the suspect and his stepfather.

Things turned deadly, cops said, when the suspect grabbed hold of a knife and stabbed Garland multiple times in the neck and torso.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded to the home a short time later after receiving a 911 call about the incident. EMS rushed Garland to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took the victim’s stepson into custody at the scene and brought him in for questioning. The knife used in the deadly encounter was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.