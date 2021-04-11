Man allegedly stabbed brother to death on Lower East Side: reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are continuing to question a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Lower East Side apartment on Saturday afternoon.

According to published reports, it appeared to be a familial dispute in which the suspect allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old brother.

Police found the victim while responding to a 911 call regarding an assault inside 15 St. James Place, which is part of the Governor Alfred Smith Houses, at about 2:53 p.m. on April 10.

Upon arriving at the location, officers from the 5th Precinct and NYPD PSA 4 discovered the 50-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS units rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Another adult male at the scene was taken into custody for further questioning, cops said.

Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.