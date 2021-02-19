Security guard shot while trying to break up robbery at Bronx gas station | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a security guard in the foot as the victim attempted to break up a robbery at a Bronx gas station earlier this week.

The NYPD released video footage of the suspect and an accomplice involved in the caper that occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 15 inside the BP gas station located at 1862 Webster Ave. in Tremont.

Law enforcement sources said the gunman walked into the location, with his cohort right behind him, and approached a customer. The video shows the gunman pulling out a handgun, then loading a cartridge of bullets into it before pointing it at the man.

According to police, the crook forcibly removed the man’s chain and bracelet. Sources familiar with the investigation said that the security guard, a 48-year-old man, observed the robbery and decided to intervene.

Cops said the gunman noticed the approaching guard and opened fire, striking the victim in the foot. The shooter and his accomplice then fled the station inside a red Mercedes-Benz sedan that was last seen traveling eastbound along East 176th Street.

Meanwhile, the victim whom the gunman robbed fled the scene moments before officers from the 48th Precinct responded to the robbery there.

The injured security guard was treated at a local hospital for his gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.