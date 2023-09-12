Two in custody after 8-year-old child is shot in the Bronx: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An 8-year-old child is recovering in hospital after being shot in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

According to police sources, the NYPD received multiple 911 calls at 5:03 p.m. that a child had been gunned down outside of 328 Beekman Ave. on Sept. 12. Responding cops rushed to the scene to discover that the boy had sustained a bullet wound to the thigh.

The child was rushed to Lincoln Hospital by private means where he is expected to survive the ordeal.

Police say that a firearm has not yet been recovered, however, two people of interest were taken into custody and are being quizzed over the incident. Their connection to the shooting or why it unfolded to begin with is still being investigated.

Police do not believe the child was the intended target at this time.