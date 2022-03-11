Cops seek gunman that injured man in Bronx shooting

Detectives are looking for a gunman who injured a man during a shooting in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 4 p.m. on March 10 a 22-year-old man was across from 2995 Botanical Square when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim once in his abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.