‘Unprovoked’: Cops seek suspect who shoved man onto Bronx train tracks

Cops are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect they say pushed a person onto the train tracks in the Bronx.

According to authorities, a 26-year-old man was standing on the northbound platform of the East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard subway station at around 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, waiting for the 6 train, when an unknown perp pushed the victim off the platform and onto the roadbed as the train was pulling in.

Police say the shove was completely unprovoked.

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction, and witnesses helped the victim climb back onto the platform before he could be struck by the train. The man did, however, sustain minor injuries to his legs from the fall. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man with medium complexion, “large” black hair, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, camouflage pants and camouflage sandals.

nyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.