Creepy crook beats woman in Bronx after propositioning her: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding the sleazy suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed a 58-year-old woman in a Bronx residence when she rebuffed his advances.

The NYPD released on May 16 video footage of the perpetrator sought for the May 5 robbery, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the victim’s home in the vicinity of East 151st Street and Courtlandt Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the victim had previously met the creep online, and agreed to have a gathering at her residence.

Shortly after he arrived, cops said, the suspect propositioned the woman for sex. When she refused, authorities said, the perpetrator turned violent, punching her multiple times in the face.

The creep then forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone, then fled the residence in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was brought to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police described the perpetrator as a Black man believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.