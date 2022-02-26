Dead woman found dumped on Bronx street identified, autopsy to come

Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside a plastic container left on a Bronx street Friday afternoon.

Nisaa Walcott, 35, of East 99th Street in East Harlem was discovered in the container left across the street from 950 University Ave. in Melrose at about 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 25.

According to WABC-TV, a passerby noticed the victim’s foot sticking out of the bin and called 911 for assistance. The location where Walcott was found is a known local dumping ground, according to police.

Officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the scene along with EMS, who pronounced Walcott dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

As of Saturday morning, the NYPD did not have any information as to whether there were any signs of trauma on Walcott’s body. Nevertheless, the suspicious nature of her death has resulted in a homicide investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.