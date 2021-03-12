Thieving duo breaks into Bronx constuction site and take off with a camera and door: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who broke into and stole from a Bronx home that was under construction in broad daylight.

According to police, at 12:44 p.m. on March 6 an unknown man and woman entered a construction site at 1365 Teller Avenue by forcing open a window. Once inside, the duo took a security camera, valued at $800, and a door. The suspects then fled the scene in a black van.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from the scene:

