Deegan Drive-by: Shooter opens fire and hits two drivers on expressway in Bronx | amNewYork

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot two drivers on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx early on Sunday morning, leaving one of the victims fighting for her life.

Police said the shots rang out at about 5 a.m. on March 14 along the southbound side of Interstate 87 near Exit 5 (East 161st Street/Macombs Dam Bridge).

Law enforcement sources said a shooter inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire on two vehicles traveling on the highway, a Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Ford Edge. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, authorities reported.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old woman inside the Mercedes-Benz SUV, was struck in the back, cops said. The other victim, a 35-year-old man operating the Ford Edge, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and the NYPD Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the injured woman to Harlem Hospital, where she’s listed in critical condition.

The injured man was brought by EMS units to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Other shootings

Detectives are also investigating two additional shootings on Sunday morning in Manhattan and Queens.

Police said a 20-year-old man took a bullet to his leg in Washington Heights at about 12:05 a.m. on March 14 near the corner of Broadway and West 165th Street.

According to authorities, the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle at the location. Police have not yet established a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS units brought the victim to Harlem Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

About an hour later, a 29-year-old man was shot in the torso in front of a home on Beach 73rd Street near Amstel Boulevard in Arverne, Queens just after 1 a.m. on March 14.

EMS units brought the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Law enforcement sources said detectives from the 100th Precinct squad are looking for a shooter who wore all-dark clothing and fled in an unknown direction. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.