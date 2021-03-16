Three criminals posing as deliverymen attempt thwarted robbery in the Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three men who attempted an apartment robbery in the Bronx, by having one male masquerade as delivery person.

According to NYPD sources, the first assailant knocked on the door, declaring himself to be delivering a package. Believing his subterfuge, a 47-year-old female opened the door only to have the box thrown at her before a second man burst into the apartment, menacing the woman with a firearm while his two accomplices waited in the hallway.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Sheridan Ave. and Marcy Place on March 9 at 2:35 p.m.

NYPD report that a 57-year-old acquaintance, who was present at the victim’s home, grabbed the gun-wielding assailant, forcing him out of the apartment, after which the three imposters fled the scene.

No property was taken and no injuries occurred according to the 44th Precinct response.

The box-carrying first assailant is described by authorities as a Black man, 20-30 years old, of thin build who was last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The second, firearm-equipped attacker is described as of Hispanic-White complexion, 20-30 years of age, of thin build, who was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers with his hair fashioned into a ponytail.

The third crook is described as a Hispanic-White man of average build, last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, white-and-black sneakers and a cap with a red brim. He lingered in the hallway as events unfolded.

In the below video, the criminals appear in the following order: the third hall-loitering criminal enters first, followed by the fire-brandishing man with the fraudulent “delivery man” taking up the rear.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.