Infant boys found dead on Bronx patio may have been hurled from window: sources | amNewYork

Police are investigating the harrowing circumstances surrounding the death of twin, one-week-old infants who were found dead in the rear of a Bronx building Monday afternoon — and police believe they were thrown out a window to their death.

While many details remain unclear during the active investigation, the NYPD confirmed that two baby boys were found dead, wrapped in paper on a rear patio outside of 1460 College Ave. in Claremont at about 1:45 p.m.

The building’s superintendent reported the fatal situation to the NYPD, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 44th Precinct and EMS responded to the location after receiving the 911 call. Paramedics rushed the babies to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police did not disclose their identities.

Few details were provided by police officials at the scene during a news conference on Monday afternoon. Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, head of the Detective Bureau Bronx, appealed to the public for any information on the case.

In the meantime, police were going door-to-door, asking whether anyone knew someone who may have been pregnant recently as the babies were said to be about a week old. They were also seeking video from neighboring buildings.

Investigators were massed in the rear of the location, where they were trying to figure out who might’ve dropped the babies to their death.

McCormack declined to reveal if the babies suffered any visible physical injuries, or if they were related to each other.

“We’re waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death,” McCormack said.

However, one resident, identified as Tatiana, saw the babies on the ground, a cord wrapped around the neck of one of the children. Both appeared to be badly bruised, possibly from being dropped from an upper floor of the six story building.

“There’s no back door, I don’t know how to even get there,” she said. “The injuries they had looked like they threw the babies.”

Residents of the block stood in shock after hearing that twin babies might’ve been murdered.

Crystal, a mother of five children, said she has been living in the community for 31-years and there have been shootings and other violence, but “I’ve never heard anything so horrific.”

“This is the first time I’ve heard anything like this here – how can you do that,” she said. “I just hope they catch them, that’s all I can say.”

Yardia Marshall, a resident for the past 13-years, said she was disgusted by the violence against babies.

“It’s sad and horrible and I can’t wait for them to catch the sick b—h,” she said. “I’m a mother of four and I’ve never seen anything like this, not in the 13 years we’ve been living here.”

This is a developing story, check back with amNY for details as they emerge.

Contributions by Todd Maisel