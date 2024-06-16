Driver in Bronx manages to flee after crashing his luxury car off a parking garage roof

Police in the Bronx are looking for the driver who somehow survived a 50-foot fall after sending his luxury car plummeting off the roof of a parking garage Sunday morning.

The collision totaled the sedan and took out a chunk of the structure, authorities said. Miraculously, the driver lived to flee the carnage.

According to police sources, the driver of a Porsche drove off the roof of a Target located at Exterior Street and West 225th Street at around 5:12 a.m. on June 16.

Amazingly, no one realized until about 11 a.m. Sunday that something had gone terribly wrong. A worker noticed that part of the garage façade had broken away and dialed 911.

Emergency Response Units found the car upside down in the building’s grassy backlot.

Police and other emergency personnel arrived and found no one injured.

During the investigation, police obtained video footage showing the vehicle driving in the lot zooming off the roof earlier on Sunday morning. The vehicle plowed through the concrete structure, then plummeted about 50 feet.

The driver, for reasons beyond anyone’s comprehension at this point, climbed out of the wreckage and fled the location, cops said.

Police were seen using dogs to sniff for evidence, and carrying around a Ziplock containing a purse and a small bag.

The NYPD also used drones to scour the area from above while officers themselves peered into the back of empty containers.

The Target store remained open despite the chaotic scene. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.