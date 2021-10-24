Hit-and-run driver mows down man in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man on Broadway in The Bronx early Saturday morning, Oct. 23, according to police.

The victim was trying to cross the road near West 262nd Street in Mosholu just before 4:30 a.m., when the motorist heading north in a Mercedes Benz sedan hit him and fled the scene.

Paramedics found the victim lying in the middle of Broadway with “severe” injuries and pronounced him dead on the scene, according to NYPD.

Police are withholding his identity until they can notify his family about his death.

They have not made any arrests and continue to investigate the deadly crash.

This marks the first fatal collision at the intersection near the northwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park in at least a decade, according to data collected by NYC Crash Mapper.

The location has had only relatively few crashes since August 2011, at three collisions resulting in five injuries, according to the website.