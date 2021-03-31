Bullets on the Bruckner: Man gunned down on Bronx highway in possible road rage incident | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are investigating whether road rage played a role in the deadly shooting of an East Harlem man on the Bruckner Expressway late Tuesday night.

Nelson Caban, 24, of East 102nd Street was gunned down on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exits 8 (Westchester Avenue/Pelham Parkway) and 7B (East Tremont Avenue) in Pelham Bay at about 10:23 p.m. on March 30.

Officers from the 45th Precinct and EMS units discovered the wounded Caban inside a Honda Accord stopped at the expressway medium while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

Law enforcement sources said Caban was seated behind the wheel, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his face and chest.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Caban was driving his Honda Accord southbound on the Bruckner Expressway when a blue sedan, operated by an unknown individual, pulled up to the right, pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

Following the gunfire, the sedan sped away, continuing southbound on Interstate 95.

EMS units rushed Caban to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.