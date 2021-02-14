Sedan smashes into stopped Bronx bus, killing man and injuring four people | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was killed and four others were injured after a speeding sedan smashed into the rear of an MTA bus in the Bronx on Saturday night, police reported.

Cops said the dead man was a passenger inside the Nissan Maxima that collided with the stopped bus in front of 2085 Bartow Ave. in Co-Op City at about 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 13.

According to law enforcement sources, the Nissan’s driver, a 20-year-old man, was traveling westbound along Bartow Avenue when it rammed the bus, which had been parked at a designated bus stop.

Officers from the 45th Precinct and EMS units responded to the crash. The driver and passenger of the Nissan Maxima were rushed to Jacobi Hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The driver, meanwhile, remains in critical condition.

Three people on board the MTA bus — the driver and two passengers — suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, police noted.

The case is now being examined by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.