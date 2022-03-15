Man shot dead in front of Bronx apartment building

Cops are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man dead in front of a Bronx apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was shot in the torso at 1770 Grand Concourse in Mount Hope at 1:06 a.m. on March 15.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about a man shot, but learned upon arrival that he had been taken by private means to Bronx Care Health System.

Authorities said the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his torso.

Early on in the investigation, police sources did not have any details about a possible motive, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.