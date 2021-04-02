Brute belts man at random while walking down a Bronx street | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect who slugged a man who was walking down a Bronx street.

According to police, at 11:45 a.m. on March 29 a 61-year-old man was walking in front of 4 East Burnside Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to punch the man in the face, knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

The suspect then boarded an eastbound BX40 Bus in the immediate vicinity of the incident location.

EMS responded and took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for a laceration to his lip and pain and swelling to his head.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect committing the assault:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.