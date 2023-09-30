Man sought for punching MTA worker at Bronx subway station: cops

This man, seen on a surveillance footage, is sought by police for punching an MTA employee at a Bronx subway station.

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted an MTA employee at a Bronx subway station this week.

It was reported to police that at 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 28, a 53-year-old male MTA worker was on duty and working on a 2/5 line at the Nereid Avenue station. He was approached by an unknown man who proceeded to punch the worker in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.