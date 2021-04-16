Cops look for gunman who shot Bronx man to death behind home

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for the killer who gunned down a 21-year-old man in the rear of a home on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 47th Precinct found the victim shot multiple times in the chest behind a location on Wallace Avenue in Allerton at about 12:30 p.m. on April 5. Police were initially brought to the scene in response to a 911 call about an assault in progress.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the murder. Law enforcement sources said witnesses had reported seeing an unknown individual fleeing the scene in a red vehicle shortly after the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.