Cops look for gunman who shot Bronx man to death behind home

Bronx detectives are looking for the killer who gunned down a 21-year-old man in the rear of a home on Thursday afternoon.
Officers from the 47th Precinct found the victim shot multiple times in the chest behind a location on Wallace Avenue in Allerton at about 12:30 p.m. on April 5. Police were initially brought to the scene in response to a 911 call about an assault in progress.
EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.
So far, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the murder. Law enforcement sources said witnesses had reported seeing an unknown individual fleeing the scene in a red vehicle shortly after the shots rang out.
No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.