Westchester man cuffed for shooting another man to death in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Westchester man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death and injuring a woman in the Bronx this past spring.

According to police, at 6:15 p.m. on April 27 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at East 216 Street and Olinville Avenue.Upon their arrival, officers found two people that had been shot: a 27-year-old woman who was shot once in the torso, and 39-year-old Robert Hill, of Madison Street in Mount Vernon, who was shot in the chest.

Both victims were rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where Hill was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

On July 5, 41-year-old Omar Briscoe, of South 10th Avenue in Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.