A winning CASH4LIFE ticket was sold at a Queens grocery store.

The second prize ticket, worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life, was sold at Akota Grocery & Halal Meat, located at 40-04 73rd Street in Woodside. The winning numbers in the July 1 drawing were 05, 32, 45, 46, 54, and Cash Ball 03.

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60, and the Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.