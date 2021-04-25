NYC SHOOTINGS: Bronx teen fatally shot in face, three more take bullets in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bullets flew across the Bronx and Brooklyn in five separate shootings between Saturday night and early Sunday morning that left a teenager dead and five others injured, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened in the Edenwald section of the Bronx on April 24, when an 18-year-old alleged gang member was gunned down in front of his home.

Officers from the 47th Precinct found Jameik Bishop, 18, shot multiple times in the face, chest and right shoulder on the stoop of his East 225th Street residence at about 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but police sources said that Bishop was a known gang member with 16 prior arrests, including robbery and second-degree assault.

Police said they are now looking for a shooter described only as an unknown male perpetrator.

Bronx detectives are also looking for the gunman who shot two men near an apartment building in Van Cortlandt Village just after midnight Sunday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 1:59 a.m. on April 25 in front of 3353 Fort Independence St., where a 22-year-old man took a bullet to his hand, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

Police said both men were transported by private means to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening. The shooting was reported to the 50th Precinct.

Detectives have few details about what led up to the shooting, law enforcement sources said. The victims apparently told police that they remembered hearing shots in front of the location, then feeling pain before realizing they were wounded.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Another bullet-filled night in Brooklyn

Turning to Brooklyn, a 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in Crown Heights early on Sunday, police reported.

Officers from the 71st Precinct found the victim shot in the back lying next to the passenger side of a Volkswagen Jetta parked at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street at about 12:55 a.m. on April 25.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe an unidentified shooter ambushed the victim as he sat in the passenger’s side of the Jetta and opened fire on him. The victim managed to escape the vehicle before collapsing to the pavement.

EMS units rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

Brooklyn detectives are also investigating a shooting in Red Hook just after midnight on Sunday in which a female bystander was wounded.

Police reported that the shooting occurred at about 12:05 a.m. on April 25 in front of 160 Van Brunt St.

According to the preliminary investigation, police believe two groups of men were engaged in a verbal dispute at the location that turned violent when one of the participants pulled out a gun and opened fire.

But one of the shots apparently strayed, cops said, and struck a nearby female victim, who was hit in the torso.

Officers from the 76th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Finally, detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Prospect Lefferts Gardens late on Saturday night.

Police said the 18-year-old male victim was struck in the stomach and legs by a gunman inside a Mercedes-Benz in front of 682 Rogers Ave. at about 11:06 p.m. on April 24.

Law enforcement sources said the victim apparently engaged in a verbal dispute with the shooter moments before the shots rang out.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS units rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.