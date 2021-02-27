Brooklyn man shot in back during dispute; two Bronx men take bullets in separate assaults | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a 59-year-old man in the back during a street beef Friday night, police reported.

Meanwhile, cops in the Bronx are investigating two other shootings that occurred early on Saturday morning.

Police said the Brooklyn shooting happened in Crown Heights at about 8:08 p.m. on Feb. 26 in front of an apartment building on Kingston Avenue between St. Johns and Sterling Places.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim got into an argument with the gunman for reasons that remain unknown to investigators. The words turned physical, cops said, when the suspect pulled out his gun and shot the victim in the lower back.

After firing the shot, authorities said, the perpetrator took off on foot eastbound along Sterling Place toward Albany Avenue.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting. Paramedics brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police sources described the shooter only as a Black man; no further details were provided. No arrests have been made in the case.

As for the Bronx incidents, the first shooting happened in Throggs Neck at about 2:20 a.m. Feb. 27 within the Throggs Neck public housing complex on Swinton Avenue between Sampson and Dewey Avenues.

Officers from the 45th Precinct and NYPD PSA 8 responded to the scene and found a 20-year-old man shot in the right knee and ankle.

At this point in the investigation, police have not ascertained a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect. Sources familiar with the case said the victim was not cooperating with detectives.

EMS units rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

The other Bronx shooting on Saturday morning happened in Mott Haven at about 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 27 in front of a store at 2505 3rd Ave., near East 137th St.

Officers from the 40th Precinct found a 25-year-old man shot in the back, as well as a 30-year-old man who suffered a stab wound to his torso.

Police sources said the victims in the assault were being “highly uncooperative” with detectives handling the case. They were rushed by EMS units to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests have been made in either Bronx incident, and the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of the aforementioned shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.