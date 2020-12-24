DEVELOPING: Police officer shot in the back on a Brooklyn street | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A police officer was shot in the back on a Brooklyn street on Thursday night and is now recovering at a hospital, it was reported.

The shooting happened at about 9:18 p.m. on Dec. 24 in front of a home on Bergen Street near Ralph Avenue in Weeksville, across the street from the Albany Houses. The location is within the confine of the 77th Precinct.

The injured officer was rushed to Kings County Medical Center conscious and in stable condition, sources said.

The New York Daily News reported that the cop was shot while responding to a domestic violence call. It’s believed that the bulletproof vest he wore prevented his injury from being more serious.

Cops took a 27-year-old man, believed to be the shooter, into custody at the scene and recovered a weapon, it was reported.

The NYPD set up a command post at nearby 1606 Prospect Place; the department classified the incident on Twitter as a “police-involved shooting,” and urged residents to avoid the area for the moment.

Members of the FBI are also on the scene participating in the investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed about the incident and will address the media at Kings County Hospital at midnight, according to spokesperson Avery Cohen.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.