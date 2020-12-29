Cops cuff two in separate, unrelated deadly Brooklyn shootings | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men were arrested for their alleged roles in two separate Brooklyn murders.

Brooklyn resident Larry Parham, 37, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old James Bowie. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

According to police, at 11:27 p.m. on Dec. 15 the NYPD responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of 249 Cleveland Street. Upon their arrival, officers found Bowie in the middle of the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Parham was taken into custody on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. after an ongoing investigation. At this time, the shooting is believed to be narcotics-related.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested Brooklyn resident Alexander Williams, 24, for his role in a shooting that left Tyler Felder, 24, dead and two others injured back in the fall.

At 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 8, police responded to a 911 call regarding multiple people shot in front of 456 DeKalb Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found three people shot at the location — Felder had been shot in the head, while another 24-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Felder was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital in critical condition, and ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 9. The other two victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Williams was taken into custody at 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 28. He was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.