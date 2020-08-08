Cops seek suspect who shot man near a Brooklyn church

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 36-year-old man remains in stable condition after being shot twice in the chest outside a church in Brooklyn early Saturday morning — the latest episode of gun violence in the borough.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting took place at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 8 near the St. Stephen’s Church of Christ at 219 Buffalo Ave. in Weeksville.

Police did not provide many details about the incident. Law enforcement sources said someone opened fire on the victim at the location, striking him twice in the chest before fleeing.

There’s no word yet on a possible motive, or the shooter’s description.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units located the victim after receiving a 911 call about the gunfire. Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment. He’s expected to survive.

Nearby residents expressed great concern over the latest shooting as NYPD investigators combed the area for evidence.

“It is hard. They are beefing on social media,” said one resident, Jerome Walker. “There have been countless shootings here.”

“I’m not going to go out, I am afraid to go out and being hit by a stray bullet, they are making us look bad,” added Lisa Peters. “They want to defund the police but we won’t put the guns down. One or the other, people.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell