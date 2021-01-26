Two booked in Brooklyn for robbing man in apartment and leaving him for dead | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives picked up two Brooklyn residents Monday in connection with the death of a robbery victim whose bound body was found inside his apartment on Friday morning.

Amanda Sylvester, 35, of Union Street in Crown Heights and Sean Idlet, 49, of St. John’s Place in Prospect Heights were booked on murder, robbery and burglary charges for the Jan. 22 death of Malcolm Holder, 46, of St. Marks Avenue in Weeksville.

Holder was found tied up and dead, lying face down on the living room floor of his apartment at about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 22. The cause of his death is not yet known; police reported that there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that an unidentified individual at the residence discovered the dead man upon arriving at the home Friday morning and called police. The individual had apparently last spoken to the victim about 24 hours earlier, at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Sylvester and Idlet were tracked down Monday based on information that the 77th Precinct Detective Squad obtained during the course of its investigation. Police did not reveal how the two suspects are connected to each other, or if they knew the victim in any way.

Members of the NYPD Warrant Squad took Sylvester into custody at her Union Street residence, while detectives picked up Idlet at an apartment in the area of Montgomery Street and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.