Brooklyn man found dead and tied up in apparent robbery gone bad | amNewYork

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 46-year-old man whose bound body was found in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment on Friday morning.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the residence on St. Marks Avenue near Rochester Avenue in Weeksville at about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 after receiving a 911 call about a robbery at the location.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that an unidentified individual at the residence discovered the dead man upon arriving at the home Friday morning and called police. The individual had apparently last spoken to the victim about 24 hours earlier, at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When the officers got to the scene Friday, they found the 46-year-old man unconscious, unresponsive and lying face down on the living room floor, with his arms tied behind his back and his ankles bound.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Cops said there were no obvious signs of physical trauma on the victim. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

NYPD sources said the victim did not have a prior criminal record. So far, detectives have yet to obtain a description of possible suspects.

The investigation into the homicide remains ongoing, police sources said.