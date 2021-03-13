Burly brute on Brooklyn bus sought for knifing man in neck | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the attacker who stabbed a man in the neck while riding a bus earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect engaged the 47-year-old victim while on board a B46 bus at the corner of Sterling Place and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at about 5:20 p.m. on March 5.

Seconds later, cops said, the perpetrator went on the attack, displaying a knife and sticking it in the man’s neck. The brute then departed the bus and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS units rushed the man to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

On March 13, the NYPD released a picture of the attacker. Police described him as a bald man with a heavy build and a dark complexion, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black pants while carrying a red bookbag.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.