PGA in the Book: Charles Schwab Invitational Preview

After the PGA Championship came down to the 72nd hole at Valhalla last weekend, the tour is back in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Taking place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, the field is far smaller compared to last weekend without the LIV golfers competing. While the odds may be shorter, there is still an opportunity to find value in the book.

Outright winners

Collin Morikawa +1200

Tony Finau +2500

Morikawa was right towards the top of the leaderboard coming down the stretch on Sunday at Valhalla. While he ultimately came up short, shooting a final round 71, the American has shown he can put himself in contention week in and week out. Last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Morikawa had a roller coaster tournament, experiencing ups and downs before ultimately finishing even par. This year is different however, Morikawa has made tremendous strides as a more consistent golfer, with three top ten finishes in his last five starts. If you don’t want to take him to win, you may find more value in him finishing in the top ten at +135.

Finau has proven he can be one of the best on the PGA tour at times. His Achilles heel remains the inability to stay consistent. With seven top 25 finishes this season, Finau has shown flashes of brilliance at times yet has been unable to finish the job when necessary. Finau’s best finish came in Texas already this year when he tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Finau may have missed the cut here last year, but with the value of +2500, Finau has the ability to compete and be in contention come Sunday.

Top 5 Finishers

Max Homa +400

Sepp Straka +800

Homa has been playing the best golf of his career this season. While he did not have his best showing at the PGA Championship, only shooting a -8, Homa has shown his mental fortitude this year. Being able to bounce back from adversity is something he has always prided himself on, and now he has another chance to do that in Texas this week. The California native finished in the top ten last year and with a weaker field he will find himself near the top if he plays to his ability.

Similar to Morikawa, Straka found himself finishing at even par at the Charles Schwab Invitational last year. The Australian was playing some of the best golf in his career before the PGA Championship last week where he put up a dud, missing the cut. Although one bad week of golf should not deter anyone from the value at +800 for the quality of golfer Straka is. With one top five finish already this season, Straka’s ball striking has been the biggest key to his success. If he is able to find fairways and execute shots, the Aussie may catch some off guard with how he soars up the leaderboard. With a value of +800 to finish top five, it’s too good to pass up.