Bigoted brute in the Bronx beats up man while making anti-white comments: cops

The suspect behind an anti-white hate crime at the corner of Grand Concourse and East 156th Street in the Bronx on April 5, 2024.

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the bigoted brute who attacked a man in a hate-filled attack earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning images of the perpetrator behind the assault, which occurred at about 1:18 p.m. on April 5 in the area of East 156th Street and Grand Concourse.

According to law enforcement sources, the attacker approached the victim, who was walking through the area, and punched him in the face. While doing so, cops said, the suspect uttered anti-white remarks.

Following the hateful assault, police reported, the brute fled southbound along East 153rd Street.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for facial pain. The incident was reported to the 44th Precinct, which later presented the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation.

The NYPD has been battling a surge in hate crimes in recent months, the vast majority of which have involved attacks on Jewish or LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Of the 75 hate crimes reported citywide in March, according to NYPD statistics, none of them involved white New Yorkers. Meanwhile, during the same period, the NYPD logged 43 antisemitic incidents and 12 others targeting victims based on their sexual orientation.

The hate crime spike has been largely fueled by antisemitism; attacks on Jewish New Yorkers have surged since the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, which resulted in the ongoing war in Gaza.

As for the April 5 incident, police described the attacker as a man with a medium complexion and a heavy build, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and believed to be 40 years of age. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket over a blue-and-gray shirt with the red and blue Philadelphia 76ers logo on the front, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.