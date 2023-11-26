Motorist cuffed for killing moped driver during Bronx road rage

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops cuffed a 28-year-old woman in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon for intentionally plowing into and killing a moped driver, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 41st Precinct rushed to Fox Street and Intervale Avenue on Nov. 25 at around 2:22 p.m. after they received reports of a major vehicle collision.

Police say that the woman was driving a red Honda Civic southbound on Fox Street when she collided with 23-year-old Robert Jimenez, who was also traveling southbound. Jimenez was thrown from the scooter, causing serious injuries to his body.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the Honda driver may have allegedly swerved into Jimenez following a road rage incident.

Jimenez, of the Bronx, was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Honda driver was taken into custody by police, her charges have not yet been released but she was apparently taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police state that the investigation remains ongoing.