Police are hunting for a cold-blooded murderer who shot a man dead on a Bronx street Monday morning, authorities said.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was gunned down near the corner of East 216th Street and Laconia Avenue in Williamsbridge at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 9.

According to police sources, the victim was going about his business in the area when gunshots rang out.

Officers from the 47th Precinct raced to the scene to discover the victim unresponsive after suffering at least three gunshot wounds to the body. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The NYPD has yet to ascertain a possible motive for the brazen shooting. Cops are searching for two suspects who sped away from the area in a dark vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date, through Sept. 1, the 47th Precinct had seen four murders, down from 10 at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command also tallied 15 shootings, down from 26 at the same time last year.