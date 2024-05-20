Bronx double shooting leaves one man dead, another injuried

A double shooting occurred on Ely Avenue in the Bronx, leaving one man dead and another injured Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Bronx detectives are investigating a double shooting on Sunday night that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police sources, the bloodshed began when an individual driving a gray Honda Accord pulled up in front of 4032 Ely Ave. in Edenwald at around 10:50 p.m. on May 19 while multiple individuals allegedly fired from the vehicle before zooming away northbound.

Two men were caught up in the bullet storm, police said. A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg while a 29-year-old victim was struck in the head.

EMS, along with officers from the 47th Precinct, was at the scene and whisked both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where the younger victim was later pronounced dead. Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending family notification.

The 40-year-old man is in stable condition at this time, the NYPD reported.

Police said they uncovered evidence at the scene of the crime, but were not able to confirm right now what they found.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.