NYC SHOOTINGS: Two shot in Harlem park, pair take bullets on Brooklyn block

Six more New Yorkers were injured in a number of shootings around Brooklyn, the Bronx and Harlem between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police reported.

Two young women took bullets as they hung out near Harlem River Park at the corner of 2nd Avenue and East 128th Street in Harlem at about 10:05 p.m. on June 19, authorities said.

According to law enforcement sources, the victims — ages 17 and 19 — were at the park when a fight broke out nearby between two groups of people. One of the group members then pulled out a gun and began firing.

Several shots went astray, cops said, and struck the two women. The 19-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, while the 17-year-old victim was hit in the left calf.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. EMS removed both victims to Harlem Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Also on Saturday night, in Brooklyn, a wheelchair-bound man was hit by a stray bullet while sitting inside his residence, police said.

Law enforcement sources reported that the 32-year-old man heard shots from outside of Sterling Place in Weeksville at about 10:38 p.m. on June 19 and then felt pain. He realized he had been grazed in the left cheek.

Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Cops in the Bronx are also looking for the shooter who blasted a man in the face in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman opened fire on a 42-year-old man as the victim walked out of 530 St. Pauls Place in Claremont Village at about 12:56 a.m. on June 20.

After shooting the man in the face, cops said, the suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. The victim was brought to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The shooter remains at large, police noted.

Finally, two men were shot in front of an apartment building at 1248 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at about 2:09 a.m. on June 20.

Officers from the 77th Precinct reported that a 37-year-old man had been shot twice in the torso and once in the leg, while the 25-year-old man had been shot in the neck.

EMS units took the 37-year-old man to Kings County Hospital and the 25-year-old man to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case. Sources familiar with the investigation said that both victims have been uncooperative with detectives.

