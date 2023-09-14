One woman killed, another injured in brazen Bronx shooting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two women were senselessly gunned down in an afternoon Bronx shooting on Thursday, with one of the victims succumbing to her wounds, police said.

According to police sources, the deadly incident unfolded at 12:37 p.m. outside of 512 138 Street, prompting several 911 calls. Cops rushed to the scene to discover two women with gunshot wounds. One female had been shot in the arm while the other suffered a wound to her back.

Both victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, however, the woman with the gunshot wound to the back was pronounced dead a short time later at 1:07 p.m. Police say they are seeking a man wearing all black with dreadlocks who fled Westbound on East 138th Street.

Surveillance footage obtained by amNewYork Metro from nearby restaurant Texas Chicken and Burgers, shows a woman suddenly fall to the ground before a man can be seen racing away.

A hairdresser who works across the street from the deadly shooting told amNewYork Metro that she saw the man fire several shots.

“I saw a young man run by the Deli, we heard about four shots and all of a sudden we saw people running,” Leila said, who just started a new business in the area. “A couple of seconds later we saw police coming down. We didn’t leave here.”

Police cordoned off the street and marked at least seven shell casings.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell